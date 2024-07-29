Love-all: Snoop Dogg and Billie Jean King connect at Olympic tennis

Two of Long Beach, California’s most notable natives met at Roland-Garros on Monday, when tennis icon Billie Jean King and Snoop Dogg shot a selfie.





King and Snoop Dogg share a special connection: they are both graduates of Long Beach Polytechnic High School. King graduated in 1961 and Snoop in 1989.

Now, nearly six thousand miles away from their hometown, both have met in the City of Light and shared the Olympic love.

Snoop is an NBC Olympics correspondent, providing boots-on-the-ground coverage of the 2024 Paris Games. Before competition kicked off, the D-O-GG had the distinct honor of carrying the Olympic flame.

King was a special guest at the Olympic tennis tournament on Saturday, when the former French Open champion performed the “Les trois coups” on Phillipe-Chatrier Court. The tradition that dates from medieval ages in French theatre when the stage manager would strike his baton on the ground three times to alert theatregoers that the play is about to commence and it’s time to take their seat.

A little BTS today as I performed the “Les trois coups” on Philippe Chatrier @rolandgarros to open #tennis at the #Olympics. A true honor. pic.twitter.com/NLoKzS05uQ — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 27, 2024





The all-star pair were joined by Team USA tennis members, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Desirae Krawczyk, Jessica Pegula and Chris Eubanks.

Noticeably missing from the epic squad shot was top American woman, Coco Gauff, who was in the midst of her Olympic battle on the Suzanne-Lenglen court, winning her Round 2 match.

Despite Gauff’s absence – she wasn’t far, as Snoop was rocking a shirt with Coco on it.

A screenshot tennis star Coco Gauff shared of Snoop Dogg rocking a picture of Coco Gauff on his shirt during the Paris Games. Instagram/@cocogauff

“Mood. Never thought snoop would wear a shirt with my face on it lol”, the 2023 U.S. Open champion posted on her Instagram stories after she took a screen shot of Snoop rocking her face.

SEE MORE: How to watch tennis at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.