Lydia Ko not overwhelmed by possibilities at Olympics; inspired by Simone Biles

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Lydia Ko hasn’t shied away from the obvious.

From the outset of the Olympic women’s golf competition she’s embraced what it would mean to win a gold medal – an accomplishment that would solidify her status as golf’s most decorated Olympian with a gold, silver and bronze medal as well as a clinching point to complete her journey to the LPGA Hall of Fame.

But embracing the uncomfortable doesn’t mean she’s consumed by what’s at stake on Saturday at Le Golf National.

“I deleted my Instagram for the week because I didn’t want other things to distract me,” she explained following a third-round 68 that left her tied for the lead with Morgane Metraux. “Obviously it shows how much time I’m on my Instagram. I was like, what do I do? I watched her documentary called ‘Rising’ and it was so inspirational.”

The documentary is on Netflix and follows America gymnast Simone Biles’ journey to Olympic stardom.

“I think as an outsider, we never know like what the person is going through. I think for her to have been so vulnerable, I think it inspires a lot of people and it inspired me,” Ko said. “I don’t watch documentaries very much. But I watched it and I loved it.”

Ko was so inspired by Biles that she wrote down some of her quotes from the documentary in her yardage book this week. The one quote from Biles that stood out was, “I get to write my own ending.”

