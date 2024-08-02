Magnificent Marchand closes home Games with fourth gold, fourth Olympic record

Leon Marchand has now done what only three Olympic swimmers before him ever have: win four individual gold medals at a single Games.

Marchand closed out his history-making week by winning the 200m IM Friday, completing a near-unheard-of four-for-four Olympic program. Only American greats Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz, and Kristen Otto, who competed for East Germany, can claim to have accomplished the same.

None of Marchand’s predecessors, though, did so representing the host nation. The 22-year-old Marchand, born in Toulouse, France, has become a national hero in the span of six days. His four gold medals won in that span already make him one of France’s most successful Olympians in history, tying the record for gold medals won by any athlete.

He did so by setting all-time Olympic marks in every final. His 200m IM victory came in 1:54.06, setting an Olympic record just as he did in his other three events, the 400m IM, 200m butterfly and 200m butterfly.

“It’s been really hard for me to realize all these amazing moments that I’ve been having in that pool,” Marchand told NBC’s Melissa Stark after a long ovation from the La Defense Arena crowd.

“I was more relaxed than usual because I won three gold medals before, so I was really relaxed and I was just able to have fun during the entire race. I’m so happy to be here,” Marchand said.

Great Britain’s Duncan Scott claimed silver behind Marchand, followed by Wang Shun of China for bronze.

