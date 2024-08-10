Mallory Swanson’s goal lifts USWNT to Olympic gold in 1-0 win vs. Brazil

MATCH STATS

It’s been more than a decade wait, but the U.S. women’s national team is back on the No. 1 spot on the Olympic podium after its 1-0 win against Brazil in the gold medal match Saturday at the Parc de Princes in Paris.

It was far from comfortable for the Americans, but just like its two previous results in the knockout round, the U.S. only needed one goal to win.

Brazil put instant pressure on the USWNT as the South Americans looked the better of the two teams to start the match.

Forward Ludmila was on the end of a few clear-cut chances for Brazil, but she couldn’t convert. Brazil created a couple more clear opportunities in the first half, but it just didn’t have the finishing touch as the match went goalless into the break.

The U.S. began to pick up its tempo in the next 45 minutes as the team finally looked comfortable dealing with Brazil’s attacking approach.

In the 57th minute, Korbin Albert — who was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup in place for Rose Lavelle — sent a through ball meant for Sophia Smith. When Smith recognized she was in an offside position, she pulled off and let Mallory Swanson take the ball, dribble upfield into a one-on-one against Brazil’s goalkeeper, Lorena, and struck clean into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

A VAR check was conducted to ensure Smith’s offside position in the lead-up to the play didn’t impact the Brazilian defense, but the referee deemed the goal fair and it was awarded.

Four minutes after the U.S. scored, Brazil subbed in soccer legend Marta to give her team a chance of finding an equalizer. Brazil continued to try to break the Americans’ defense and got a golden opportunity right before stoppage time as Adriana’s close-range header was saved by Alyssa Naeher.

After a lengthy 10 minutes of stoppage time, the U.S. was able to see out its one-goal lead and win the gold medal.

It’s a remarkable accomplishment for new head coach Emma Hayes, who has only been in charge for about three months. She managed to not only introduce a new generation of players to the national team but also take the team to play at an elite level that has been accustomed to the program for years.

For Marta, winning silver marks the end of her incredible international career as she already determined she will retire from the Brazil national team after the Paris Olympics.

