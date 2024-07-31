Marta shown straight red card in what could be unceremonious Brazil exit

Brazil star Marta, a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year and perhaps the most celebrated player in women’s soccer history, was shown a red card versus Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics in what could signal her last appearance in a Brazil shirt at a major competition.

Marta, 38, left the pitch in tears after the unfortunate but correct call; her dangerous play was not malicious. She had already announced that the 2024 Olympics would mark her retirement from international football.

Spain had already advanced, and Brazil may well need a point or more to reach the knockout rounds. Marta’s straight red means she will not return unless Brazil reaches the gold medal match.

Brazil’s most likely opponents for the quarterfinals are the U.S. or France. Without Marta, that seems likely to signal the end of her illustrious career.





Marta red card: Why was Brazil star sent off

The Orlando Pride star’s desperation bid to make a high clearance saw her boot clatter into the head of Olga for a straightforward red card late in the first half of the two nations’ group stage finale.

Who is Marta? Exploring a celebrated career

The 38-year-old forward has an absurd career record as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (117 goals) and the World Cup’s leading scorer for men or women (17 goals).

She began her professional career at just 14 with the historic Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, then moved to Santa Cruz before going abroad and setting Europe alight with 111 goals for Umea between 2004-08.

Marta led Umea to three UEFA Women’s Cup finals, winning one before the tournament was rebranded as the Women’s Champions League. She also helped Tyreso reach a UWC final.

She’s won the Copa Libertadores Feminino and two WPS Championships. The three-time WPS Golden Boot winner has been named to four FIFPro World XIs.

