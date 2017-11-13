Home U.S. & World Mattel announces first Barbie to wear a hijab

Mattel announces first Barbie to wear a hijab U.S. & World Natalie Weber

According to Mattel, the “Sheros” program was created to honor women who break boundaries. Muhammad — who was on Time Magazine’s 2016 list of “100 most influential people” — also has her own clothing line.

The new doll, which is the first Barbie to wear a hijab, will be available starting in 2018.