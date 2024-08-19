McDonald’s launches nostalgic collector’s edition cups

(CNN) – McDonald’s is helping adults embrace their inner child.

The fast-food chain just debuted happy meals for adults, complete with collector’s edition cups.

The cups feature designs from the 90s and early 2000s including Hello Kitty, The Peanuts, Beanie Babies, and Hot Wheels.

The aptly named Collector’s Meals will be available all day, including as a breakfast option.

They can be purchased online, in stores, and at the drive-thru.

