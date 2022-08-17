McKinney Fire local assistance center opens on Wednesday

cKinney

YREKA, Calif. – As the McKinney Fire gets closer to 100% containment a local assistance center is being set up in Yreka.

Starting Wednesday, Siskiyou County Behavioral Health is opening a local assistance center.

The center in Yreka will help people affected by the McKinney Fire and will be open tomorrow through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

It’s located at the College of the Siskiyous Yreka campus.

It will be in the Rural Health Sciences Institute.

Several agencies will be on hand to help people including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, local Family Resource Center and much more.

As of now, 118 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney fire the assistance center hopes to help all those people.

“Maybe your house was lost and you don’t know where to start and don’t know what to do,” director of the Siskiyou Emergency Operations Center Bryan Schenone said. “That’s what a LAC is going to do. LAC is going to have all that information you’re going to need to rebuild and start that road to recovery, it’s going to be right there for you.”

There will be help for those who lost their drivers license, social security card and other vital records.

State and federal agencies will be on hand as well, including the Veteran’s Service Office, Department of Insurance, and the DMV.

County emergency services said they will need to assess, after the first two days, whether or not it will stay open longer than two days.