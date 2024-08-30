Medford getting more than $140K to help transition to clean energy

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford is receiving more than $140k in federal investments to help transition the city to clean energy.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley say the funding comes from an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant through the Department of Energy.

The funds will be used to establish a plan for baseline energy use, identify ways to reduce consumption and emissions, and to educate community members.

In a statement, Mayor Randy Sparacino thanked both senators and the DoE, Saying the funding will help the city continue to implement sustainable strategies and improve energy efficiency in the community.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.