Colby Pearson holding two fish

Medford native wins two fishing titles in BAM Pro Tour Championship

Posted by Sean Walters July 1, 2024

Colby Pearson holding two fish

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford native wins two consecutive Bass Angler Magazine (BAM) Pro Tour Championship titles.

After a journey of over a thousand miles, Colby Pearson had his first tournament win in Arizona in April.

This made the Southern Oregon angler the first-ever BAM Pro Tour champion at Martinez Lake, earning over $14,000 in event winnings.

Pearson received his second win in June on Lake Almanor.

Thanks to his finesse, Pearson was able to consistently stay in the top 10 each day.

Pearson says he has been fishing in tournaments for years and he just wants to keep doing it.

“The field of the guys that we fish against is super elite level,” said Pearson. “I mean some of these guys have made millions of dollars fishing. So to come from Southern Oregon and be able to compete at a professional level in the bass fishing circuit. Man, it’s amazing. Two very different fisheries, but to find success at both of those places was amazing and just shows the versatility that a guy can get from fishing here around Medford, Oregon.”

According to BAM, there will be three more pro tour stops in total.

The next one will be starting closer to home for Pearson on July 26 in Boardman, Oregon.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Sean Walters
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Sean Walters earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Emerging Media and Digital Arts from Southern Oregon University. As a result of an accelerated academic program, he graduated in just three years. He was born in Antioch, California, then grew up in Southern Oregon. Sean loves to travel, play guitar and study filmmaking and photography.
Skip to content