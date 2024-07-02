Medford native wins two fishing titles in BAM Pro Tour Championship

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford native wins two consecutive Bass Angler Magazine (BAM) Pro Tour Championship titles.

After a journey of over a thousand miles, Colby Pearson had his first tournament win in Arizona in April.

This made the Southern Oregon angler the first-ever BAM Pro Tour champion at Martinez Lake, earning over $14,000 in event winnings.

Pearson received his second win in June on Lake Almanor.

Thanks to his finesse, Pearson was able to consistently stay in the top 10 each day.

Pearson says he has been fishing in tournaments for years and he just wants to keep doing it.

“The field of the guys that we fish against is super elite level,” said Pearson. “I mean some of these guys have made millions of dollars fishing. So to come from Southern Oregon and be able to compete at a professional level in the bass fishing circuit. Man, it’s amazing. Two very different fisheries, but to find success at both of those places was amazing and just shows the versatility that a guy can get from fishing here around Medford, Oregon.”

According to BAM, there will be three more pro tour stops in total.

The next one will be starting closer to home for Pearson on July 26 in Boardman, Oregon.

