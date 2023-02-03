Medford police suspects more victims in child sex abuse investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police detectives believe, a man being investigated for child sex crimes may have more victims out there.

20-year-old, Kevin Crook was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old.

On Tuesday, a Jackson County grand jury charged him with second degree rape and first-degree sex abuse.

Detectives are concerned that he’s had multiple relationships with juvenile females in both Jackson and Josephine County.

If you know anything contact Medford police.