Medford Rogue’s donate field for Logan Taylor memorial

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen August 29, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Logan Taylor’s memorial service was held at Harry and David Field, thanks in part to the Medford Rogues.

The team donated it’s field after working with the Oregon Department of Forestry to coordinate the event.

According to the team’s owner, David May, this is the second time they’ve hosted a memorial, but it’s the first in a public setting like this one.

Crews from Cal Fire, the U.S. Department of Forestry and other agencies across Oregon were in attendance.

May said it was an honor to be able to host the service and remember Taylor.

“What we ended up doing when they called, we said absolutely,” May said. “Let’s open the venue, let’s remember Logan and let’s do this thing right. It’s been awesome to be part of it and an honor to be honest.”

Taylor’s family and ODF said they are thankful that the Rogues allowed them to use their venue.

May said he’s thankful to be able to give back the community and would be open to using the stadium for a memorial service again if needed.

 

Zack Larsen
Zack Larsen
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
