Medford School District among top employers in Oregon, Forbes says

Author: Luisa Anderson (KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Forbes recently came out with a list of the best places to work in each state across the country, including those based in Oregon and the Medford School District made the list.

The magazine partnered with a market research firm to survey employees working at companies in the U.S. with at least 500 people. Forbes’ list includes more than two dozen employers with their headquarters in Oregon. The employers cover a wide range of industries, from public transportation to healthcare, and retail to local government. Here are the best companies that are based in Oregon, according to Forbes, in no particular order: TriMet

Samaritan Health Services

Oregon Health & Science University

Nike

Daimler Truck North America

Salem Health

Bi-Mart

State of Oregon

University of Oregon

Beaverton School District

Salem-Keizer School District

Legacy Health

Medford School District

Portland General Electric

Precision Castparts

Multnomah County Forbes worked with Statista, a market research firm, to survey more than 160,000 employees of companies with at least 500 people. Those employees were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. Survey participants also evaluated employers they had worked for within the past two years, as well as other organizations within their industry, and organizations that their friends and family work for. The responses were then tallied and incorporated into a scoring system, along with survey data taken from the past three years. Companies that had the highest scores were included in Forbes’ list. To view the full list for every state, click here. Read the original article here.

