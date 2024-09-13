Medford School District among top employers in Oregon, Forbes says

Author: Luisa Anderson (KGW)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Forbes recently came out with a list of the best places to work in each state across the country, including those based in Oregon and the Medford School District made the list.
The magazine partnered with a market research firm to survey employees working at companies in the U.S. with at least 500 people. Forbes’ list includes more than two dozen employers with their headquarters in Oregon. The employers cover a wide range of industries, from public transportation to healthcare, and retail to local government.
Here are the best companies that are based in Oregon, according to Forbes, in no particular order:
- TriMet
- Samaritan Health Services
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Nike
- Daimler Truck North America
- Salem Health
- Bi-Mart
- State of Oregon
- University of Oregon
- Beaverton School District
- Salem-Keizer School District
- Legacy Health
- Medford School District
- Portland General Electric
- Precision Castparts
- Multnomah County
Forbes worked with Statista, a market research firm, to survey more than 160,000 employees of companies with at least 500 people. Those employees were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. Survey participants also evaluated employers they had worked for within the past two years, as well as other organizations within their industry, and organizations that their friends and family work for. The responses were then tallied and incorporated into a scoring system, along with survey data taken from the past three years. Companies that had the highest scores were included in Forbes’ list.
