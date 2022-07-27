Medford’s airport receives new multi-million dollar storm water facility

MEDFORD, Ore.— The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport has a new multi-million dollar storm water facility to help prevent floods.

The new system will be used to catch, treat and release excess rainwater within 48 hours.

The rainwater will now be released at a controlled rate instead of staying stagnant.

The airport’s maintenance and operations director, Brian Gebhard, tells us that it took over a year to complete the project.

He said that the drainage system will help prevent polluted runoff from going into the nearby stream.

“When we do get those really strong existing storm events… it allows it to go ahead and really for all intents and purposes provide cleaner water going off the airport then when it came on,” said Gerhard.

Jackson County says it was funded by a $4 million FAA grant with additional matching dollars from county.