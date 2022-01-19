Meet the Athletes: Alex Hall

Alex Hall‘s journey to medal contender took several paths; born in Alaska, he spent a majority of his early life in Zurich, Switzerland, before moving back to the U.S. at age 16 on a training invite from the U.S. freeski team. He’s now pushing the boundaries in two of the sport’s disciplines.

As part of our preparation for the 2022 Games, NBC Olympics sent questionnaires to multiple athletes to learn more about their lives on and off the snow or ice. Here’s what we found out about Hall:

Alex Hall, Freeskiing

Events: Slopestyle, Big Air

Age: 23

Birthplace: Fairbanks, Alaska

Hometown: Salt Lake City

Residence: Salt Lake City

Past Games: 2018

IG: alexhallskiing | FB: /AlexHallSkiing

Team USA | U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. freeskier Alex Hall poses for a portrait at a September 2021 photoshoot in Irvine, California. NBC Olympics

Family & Upbringing

Tell us about your family.

❝My dad is from SLC (Salt Lake City) and my mom is from Bologna, Italy. I have an older brother that is two years older. They all live in Zurich, Switzerland.❞

Who do you live with?

❝My friends.❞

How influential were your parents in your athletic aspirations?

❝They were always really supportive, but never pushy.❞

Did you attend college?

❝Currently in college – U of U (University of Utah).❞

Top spot in your hometown?

❝Go skiing in the mountains!❞

How has your hometown shaped who you are today?

❝I’ve always been exposed to the outdoors and have been in an environment that promotes skiing.❞

Where else have you lived?

I grew up in Switzerland for 16 years. My mom’s side of the family all still live in Bologna.

Lifestyle & Training

Typical training day?

❝Always have a different schedule. I love to wake up and go skiing in the wintertime. Ski all day.❞

How much time to you train? How much do you sleep?

Ski all day. Sleep all night.

What’s your favorite workout?

❝Surfing or skiing.❞

What’s the most grueling workout you’ve ever done?

❝Long surf sessions or a big day of ski touring.❞

Surprising things regarding training for Olympics?

❝That I do not work out much. I try to ski as much as possible.❞

Experience during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic?

❝I was in Utah. It didn’t affect my training. I was able to go skiing from my backyard everyday.❞

Any nutrition plan? (e.g., calories, meals)

❝Burritosssss.❞

Dessert indulgences?

❝Ice cream.❞

Reflection & Olympics

Earliest memory of participating in sport?

❝I was about 10 and remember watching some old freeski videos that really inspired me a ton. I just loved how free and epic the sport looked. As well as all the awesome places you could go do it.❞

Earliest memory of watching Olympics or Paralympics?

❝I always remember watching random Summer Olympic events.❞

Specific breakthrough moment?

❝Probably the first World Cup I ever won. It really showed me that I had what it takes to win.❞

What would you change about your sport?

❝I wish we would still have more open events so that everyone could get a shot at competing. Now with the World Cup circuit it is very hard to get spots. I also wish we had a better broadcasting system for our events so that more people could watch them.❞

Who is your coach?

❝Dave Euler. I have known Dave for many years.❞

Who do you socialize with most within your sport?

❝All of the people I compete against are good friends. The people on my team are great.❞

Most interesting teammate?

❝Willie Borm has a cool story, as well as Colby Stevenson.❞

Close friends with any competitors?

❝I love hanging out with the Canadian and Norwegian skiers, as well as the Swiss.❞

Biggest rival?

❝No big rivals. We all want to compete our best and we are all friends.❞

Big obstacle that you’ve overcome?

❝Growing up further away from the mountains but still pursuing skiing and making it to the professional level.❞

Biggest fear when competing?

❝Not skiing my best.❞

Olympic or Paralympic role model?

❝Usain Bolt.❞

Summer Olympic buddy?

❝I’d love to meet many Summer Olympic athletes. Usain Bolt.❞

Greatest influence within/outside sport?

My dad. He used to do the stuff that I do now, but before it was really a thing. I loved watching his home movies when I was young.

Advice you’d give a young athlete?

❝Just have fun with it. That’s the whole beauty of our sport. It’s so free.❞

Best part of living in the Olympic Village?

❝Meeting all the other athletes from different sports and countries.❞

Play any other sports?

❝Surfing and skateboarding.❞

Which Summer Olympic event would you like to try?

❝Pole vault.❞

Ever been told you wouldn’t succeed?

❝Not really. I am quite tall for my sport but no one has really told me I couldn’t do it.❞

Any pre-competition rituals?

Try to be in the best mindset as possible and have fun.

Passions & Personality

What are some of your favorite forms of media?

❝Thrasher Magazine, Newschoolers and Stab Mag.❞

Any teams/athletes that you are a fan of?

❝[Tom] Brady and Patrick Mahomes.❞

Please list any other languages you speak.

❝German fluent, Italian conversational, French conversational.❞

Do you have a nickname?

❝A Hall.❞

How do you unwind after a competition?

❝Fun laps with my friends.❞

Do you have any fears or pet peeves?

❝Getting bored.❞

What is on your bucket list?

❝Ski more, get better at surfing.❞

Women that inspire you?

My mom or grandma. They are awesome people and my grandma is a savage. Still plays tennis age 96.

Favorite hobbies?

❝Surf, skate and fish.❞

Music of choice while training?

❝It’s a secret haha.❞

Personal style?

❝Random.❞

If you could hear from one celeb, who would it be?

❝Travis Scott or Kanye [West].❞

Favorite social accounts?

❝@kookslams, @fuckjerry, @stab, @thrashermag, @newschoolers.❞