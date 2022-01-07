Meet the Athletes: Hilary Knight

Hilary Knight has become the heart and soul of the United States’ women’s hockey team. At 32 years old, she’s already appeared in three Olympics and is set to make her fourth appearance in February. She not only helped guide the U.S. to its first Olympic title since 1998, but she’s also won a ridiculous eight gold medals at the World Championships (not to mention three additional silvers).

Knight will once again be a cornerstone player for Team USA at the Olympics, and she’s hoping the U.S. can repeat as champions when the Games begin.

As part of our preparation for the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics sent questionnaires to numerous athletes to learn more about their lives both inside and outside of sports. Here’s what we found out about Knight:

Do you have any pets?

Yes. Bane and Baloo, both English bulldogs. They are everything. I love them so much. Wonderful companions to come home to after a hard training day — put a smile on my face. They are so silly and have great personalities.

Where did you go to school?

University of Wisconsin, majored in history with a certificate in European studies. Badger for life. Graduated 2012. In the process of earning my MBA from Boise State University.

Typical training day?

This year, wake up was 5 to 5:15 AM. On ice at 6:30 AM. Off-ice training after on-ice session, followed by school/admin stuff and body work for an hour in the afternoon.

How much time do you train? How much do you sleep?

Depends on the time of year. In season not as much as offseason. In season is more maintenance, staying sharp. Offseason is where the bulk of the gains are made (5 hours?). I try to get 7-8 hours of sleep.

What’s your favorite workout?

Is this a trick question? Just kidding, I like single leg squats.

What’s the most grueling workout you’ve ever done?

Our old school conditioning test. I have seen teammates pass out mid-stride. Thankfully we no longer do this.

Earliest memory of playing hockey?

Five years old when I started skating. Got hooked and then always wanted to be a student of the game; learn and get better every time I’m on the ice.

Earliest memory of watching the Olympics?

Watching USA bring home gold in 1998, jumping on the couch cheering early morning. I wanted to be just like Cammi and Angela.

Summer Olympic buddy?

Sue Bird is the GOAT.

How do you unwind after a competition?

I keep a Hershey’s almond milk chocolate bar for after the game when I get back to the hotel.

What is on your bucket list?

Sky dive in New Zealand, take mom to Wimbledon, watch F1 in Monaco, fist bump The Rock, drink whiskey with McGregor.

Favorite hobbies?

Gaming — Call of Duty; I like to play with some friends and family. It was a fun way to communicate and stay in touch on a daily basis during quarantine.

Advice you’d give a young player?

Have fun, work hard, set goals.