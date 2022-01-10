Meet the U.S. Speed Skating Olympic Team

Brittany Bowe

Age: 33

Previous Olympics: 2014, 2018

Events: 1000m, 1500m

A former inline skater and NCAA basketball point guard, Brittany Bowe heads to her third Winter Olympics as a gold medal favorite in both of her events. She was the dominant force at U.S. Speed Skating Trials in January, winning not only the 1000m and 1500m, but also the 500m after World No. 1 Erin Jackson slipped in her race and lost precious time. However, in an impressive display of friendship and unselfishness, Bowe gave up her spot in the 500m to Jackson, her friend since both were growing up in Ocala, Florida.

Erin Jackson

Age: 29

Previous Olympics: 2018

Events: 500m

While she needed an assist to officially qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in the 500m, Erin Jackson will be the gold medal favorite when she gets there. Jackson has competed internationally in both inline skating and roller derby and is only in her fifth year as a dedicated long track speed skater. She has reached her best-ever form in the 2021-22 season, winning half of the eight World Cup 500m races contested ahead of the Olympics.

Joey Mantia

Age: 35

Previous Olympics: 2014, 2018

Events: 1500m, Mass Start, Team Pursuit

The third member of USA Speed Skating’s Ocala triumvirate, Joey Mantia is, like Bowe and Jackson, ranked No. 1 in the world in an Olympic event. He narrowly missed a medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, finishing fourth in the 1000m. Since then, though, he has ditched the 1000m altogether to focus on the sport’s longer disciplines. That decision seems to have paid off, as his form in the 1500m and mass start events has been world-leading since 2018. Mantia is also expected to lead the U.S. men’s team pursuit squad, owners of the current world record.

Jordan Stolz

Age: 17

Previous Olympics: N/A

Events: 500m, 1000m

The breakout star of U.S. Trials was undoubtedly the baby-faced Wisconsin native who lit up his home ice in Milwaukee with world-leading times. Jordan Stolz went from exciting prospect for the future to bona fide medal contender in the span of two days and will head to his first Olympics as Team USA’s best hope in the men’s sprint events. Stolz is a bit of a unicorn in the sport: While the majority of speed skating athletes are converted from another sport (i.e. hockey, inline skating, short track), Stolz has trained specifically for long track speed skating since he was five years old on his local pond. His father even installed lights on the ice for extra practice after sundown.

Jordan Stolz competes at the 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausanne, Switzerland. Imagn

Kimi Goetz

Age: 27

Previous Olympics: N/A

Events: 500m, 1000m

A former short track Olympic hopeful, Kimi Goetz was a favorite to make Team USA in 2018 when she suffered a concussion on the first day of U.S. Short Track Trials, taking her out of contention. She made the switch to long track soon after. The hard work paid off at January’s speed skating U.S. Trials, where she finished second to Brittany Bowe in both the 500m and 1000m to earn Olympic Team spots in both disciplines.

Mia Manganello Kilburg

Age: 32

Previous Olympics: 2018

Events: 1500, 3000m, Mass Start

Doubling as a competitive cyclist, endurance is Mia Manganello Kilburg’s strength. It showed at U.S. Trials as the Floridian locked up Olympic Team berths in the three longest speed skating disciplines. Manganello Kilburg already holds an Olympic bronze medal from the women’s team pursuit in 2018, which she won alongside Brittany Bowe. With the U.S. having missed out on the team pursuit for 2022, Manganello Kilburg’s focus will be on securing her first individual Olympic hardware.

Emery Lehman

Age: 25

Previous Olympics: 2014, 2018

Events: 1500m, Team Pursuit

Emery Lehman has competed at the sport’s highest level since high school, when he surprisingly locked up an Olympic Team spots in both the 5000m and 10000m events (the U.S. did not earn a 10000m quota spot for 2022). Since then, the Chicagoan has established himself as an important member on Team USA’s excellent men’s team pursuit squad. The team pursuit represents Lehman’s best chance at a first career Olympic medal, though he will also compete individually in the men’s 1500m.

Ethan Cepuran

Age: 21

Previous Olympics: N/A

Events: 5000m

Won the men’s 5000m event at U.S. Trials. Also competes in track and field during the summer months. A Chicago sports fan from northeast Illinois.

Giorgia Birkeland

Age: 19

Previous Olympics: N/A

Events: Mass Start

Surprisingly finished first in the women’s mass start at U.S. Trials with the help of Olympic teammate Mia Manganello Kilburg. Originally born in Italy before growing up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Giorgia Birkeland

Casey Dawson

Age: 21

Previous Olympics: N/A

Events: 5000m

Narrowly missed winning the men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials by 0.16, but still chosen for Team USA thanks to a second-place finish. Bronze Medalist at the 2020 Junior World Championships.

Austin Kleba

Age: 22

Previous Olympics: N/A

Events: 500m

Finished second behind Jordan Stolz in the men’s 500m at U.S. Trials. 2021 National Champion in the 500m and national team member since 2019.

Ian Quinn

Age: 28

Previous Olympics: N/A

Events: Mass Start

The St. Louis native won the men’s mass start event at U.S. Trials. Also has competed in golf, cross country and track and field. National team member since 2015.