Men’s 3×3 play-in recap: France upsets Serbia, advances to semis along with Lithuania

Timothe Vergiat nailed a dramatic game winner to clinch France a semifinal berth and send world No. 1 Serbia home in the men’s play-in games. Lithuania also advanced by beating Poland.

The Americans join Serbia in packing their bags after a 21-6 loss to the Dutch earlier in the day bounced them from the tournament.

3×3 basketball: Men’s play-in games recap

Lithuania 21, Poland 15

Lithuania (4-3) defeated Poland (2-5), 21-15, to advance to the semifinals against the Netherlands, to which it lost by one point earlier in the tournament.

Evaldas Dziaugys and Sarunas Vingelis both scored nine points, while 6-foot-9 Aurelijus Pukelis was monstrous on the boards, tallying seven rebounds. Lithuana had already beaten Poland previously, 21-12.

France 22, Serbia 19

France (3-4) upset Serbia (4-3), 22-19, on a game-winning shot from Timothe Vergiat and will play Latvia in the semifinals.

Vergiat, 26, scored back-to-back two-pointers during the semifinals of the Qualifying Tournament in Hungary to secure France’s place at the Paris Games, winning MVP for his efforts.

Serbia had beaten France 19-16 earlier in the tournament.

