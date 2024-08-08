Men’s basketball bracket: Who does Team USA play in gold medal game?

After a blockbuster pair of semifinals on Thursday, we’re headed for a dream final in the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics. In one corner: The U.S., having survived a scare from Serbia, gunning for a fifth straight gold. In the other: Host nation France, back for vengeance after falling to Team USA in the Tokyo final, this time armed with Victor Wembanyama. You can’t ask for much more than that; and hey, the bronze medal game won’t be too shabby either. Here’s how the bracket looks ahead of the medal round.





Some of the biggest stars in the world on the biggest stage. Let’s break it all down.

USA vs. France

Bercy Arena in Paris should be absolutely electric for this one, if the semifinal scenes were any indication. These two teams faced off for gold in Tokyo, and now they’re back again. Of course, a lot has changed since then; France has Wembanyama, for starters, while the U.S. blends Olympic experience with some fresh faces. But the narratives are almost endless: the final Olympic games in the careers of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry; Joel Embiid against the nation of France (and Wemby); the electric U.S. offense against a so-far-impenetrable French frontcourt. The stars will be out, and we can’t wait.

Germany vs. Serbia

This isn’t a half-bad undercard, although both of these teams will be a little crestfallen to be here. Serbia has two Olympic silver medals to its name, while Germany will be playing for its very first medal of any color. Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner will surely be looking for redemption after struggling against France in the semifinals, but how motivated will Jokic and Co. be after coming oh so close to toppling the U.S.?

