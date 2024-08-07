Men’s basketball bracket: Who does Team USA play in semifinals?

After a rollicking day of quarterfinal action in the men’s basketball tournament, we’re now down to just four teams still in the hunt for a gold medal in Paris. Here’s how the bracket looks ahead of the semifinals:





We’ve got a pair of rematches in the final four, with some of the biggest stars in the world going at it. Let’s break it all down.

Olympic men’s basketball bracket: Semifinal matchups, start times

France vs. Germany

Germany erased an early deficit against Greece to advance and set up a matchup with France, which held off a late Canada rally in front of a raucous home crowd. This is a rematch of the final game of Group B play, in which Dennis Schroder and Germany handed the host nation a shocking blowout loss. Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET.

USA vs. Serbia

On the other side of the bracket, the U.S. rolled against Brazil for its fourth consecutive easy win of these Games. Now it will face a familiar foe in Nikola Jokic and Serbia, who outlasted Australia in an OT thriller on Tuesday. This too is a rematch from group play, in which Team USA got off to a slow start early but stormed ahead in the second quarter en route to a big win. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

