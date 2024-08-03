Men’s basketball knockout bracket revealed: U.S. draws Brazil, France to face Canada

With the 18th and final group-stage game of the men’s basketball tournament in the books, that can only mean one thing: It’s knockout time. 12 teams began the Paris Olympics, but only eight have moved on to the knockout stage, and the newly released bracket is chock full of compelling matchups and storylines. Feast your eyes:





As the top two ranked teams, Germany and the U.S. were guaranteed to be placed on opposite sides of the bracket. Other than that, though, the draw was completely random. Let’s go game by game and break it all down

Germany vs. Greece

The quarterfinals get started with a bang, as undefeated Germany rides a ton of momentum into a showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. The Germans have looked as good as anyone outside the U.S. in this tournament so far, blasting France in their most recent game behind Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner, and they figure to be heavy favorites against a Greek side that hasn’t been able to give Giannis enough help in Paris. Still, the Greek Freak’s shoulders are as broad as anyone’s, and he can turn a whole game by himself. Tipoff is set for 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Serbia vs. Australia

To the other side of the bracket we go, where Nikola Jokic leads Serbia against Josh Giddey, Patty Mills and a rock-solid Dunkaroos squad that always seems to play up on the international stage. Bogdan Bogdanovic finally found his shot in the win over South Sudan on Saturday, and Serbia will need Jokic’s running mate to deliver if they want to advance here and set up a rematch with the U.S. Tipoff is set for 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

France vs. Canada

Now we’re really cooking with gas. France’s offensive issues and roster limitations came home to roost a bit in the Germany loss, but this team is still ferocious defensively, and it still has Victor Wembanyama ready to wreck a game. Canada, meanwhile, gutted out a 3-0 performance in what was thought to be a group of death, and has more NBA depth than any team this side of the U.S. plus a bona fide star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If RJ Barrett keeps playing as well as he has, the Canadians could be the biggest threat to the United States. Or they could go home in the quarters, with a raucous home atmosphere buoying the French. No one ever said the Olympics would be easy. TIpoff is set for noon ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

United States vs. Brazil

Last but not least, the Americans, who it has to be said got a pretty friendly draw here with Germany, Canada, France and Giannis all on the other side of the bracket. Brazil shouldn’t be underestimated, but it did finish third in its group with only a win over Japan under its belt. Bruno Caboclo has been sensational in this tournament, but the Brazilians don’t figure to have the horses to challenge Team USA if Steve Kerr’s crew dials in the way it has over the majority of its three group games. TIpoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

