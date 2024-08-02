Men’s basketball quarterfinal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

As group play winds down in the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics, attention begins to turn toward the next stage: the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Several teams have already punched their tickets, while several spots remain up for grabs — and each game has the potential to shift the field. Follow along here to keep up to date with which teams are through and which teams are going home.

A refresher on how elimination works in Olympic basketball

First, let’s quickly break down the group phase and knockout rounds. More info available in Basketball 101: Competition Format.

Group phase

Each team will play the other three teams in its group and will earn two points for a win, one point for a loss, and zero points for a loss by forfeit.

At the end of the group phase, the top two teams in each group will automatically advance to the quarterfinals. Additionally, the two best third-place teams will also move on to the quarterfinals. All other teams are eliminated from the competition.

In the event of a tie in the standings between two teams in the same group, head-to-head results will be used as the tiebreaker. In the event of a tie between three or more teams, there is a list of further criteria that will be used to break the tie, starting with the highest point differential in games between the tied teams.

Knockout rounds

The knockout rounds begin with eight teams in the quarterfinals. A random draw will determine the matchups for the quarterfinals, with two important caveats:

The two highest-ranked teams will be placed in the same pot and therefore end up on opposite sides of the bracket.

Teams from the same group can’t be drawn against each other in the quarterfinals.

From there, the tournament follows a standard single-elimination format. In the quarterfinal round, the winners advance to the semifinals and the losers are eliminated. In the semifinal round, the winners advance to the gold medal game and the losers go on to play in the bronze medal game.

Which men’s basketball teams have qualified for the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics?

So far, six teams have clinched a spot in the quarterfinals.

GROUP QUALIFIED FOR QUARTERFINALS IN CONTENTION OUT OF CONTENTION A Canada, Australia Greece Spain B Germany, France, Brazil – Japan C USA South Sudan, Serbia Puerto Rico

Canada

Making its first Olympic appearance since 2000, Canada has clinched Group A after winning all three of its games.

Australia

Despite losing to Greece on Saturday morning, Australia has locked up second place in Group A thanks to the tiebreaker system. Australia, Greece and Spain are all tied at 1-2, but Australia holds the edge in point differential in games among the three teams.

Germany and France

Regardless of which team wins the showdown atop Group B, both teams will advance as the top two teams in the group.

Brazil

Brazil went just 1-2, but its win over Japan clinched it a spot in the quarterfinals as the top-ranked third-place team. The primary tiebreaker is point differential, and Brazil’s -7 mark just edges out Greece and Spain at -8. That means that only the Group C third-place team could finish with a better mark.

United States

Lastly, the U.S. has already wrapped up Group C ahead of its game against Puerto Rico. Even if it suffers a shocking loss, it holds the head-to-head tiebreakers over both South Sudan and Serbia.

In the hunt: Two of Greece, South Sudan and Serbia will earn the final quarterfinal spots. South Sudan and Serbia will face off against each other on Saturday, with the winner claiming second place in Group C and a spot in the next round. From there, it comes down to point differential: If the loser of Serbia-South Sudan finishes with a better point differential than Greece’s -8, it will move on. Serbia currently sits at +15, with South Sudan at -6.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.