Men’s beach volleyball recap, July 27: Sweden handles Australia

The men’s beach volleyball tournament gets started with four matches in pool play, featuring a healthy mix of Olympic favorites and young upstarts looking to seize their Olympic opportunity. Played at the beautiful Eiefel Tower Stadium, this year’s competition has all the making of an all-time tournament.

Details from each match of day one are below.

Pool A: Sweden def. Australia

World No. 1 team David Aahman/Jonatan Hellvig handled business against Izac Carracher/Mark Nicolaidis, but were pushed by the Australians despite winning in straight sets.

The Swedish phenoms were an efficient 23-for-30 on their attacks and controlled the pace of play until the end of the second set.

Carracher/Nicolaidis mounted a four-point comeback to make it 20-19 in the second set, but a service error by Nicolaidis gave Sweden the win.

Pool D: Cuba def. USA

Miles Partain/Andy Benesh, the youngest U.S. beach volleyball team in history, lost to Noslen Diaz/Jorge Alayo of Cuba in straight sets to start Pool D play on the men’s side.

Cuba fed off the crowd late in the first set, winning a tide-shifting rally to take a 17-16 lead. Diaz/Alayo built on that lead to take the first set 21-18.

More of the same occurred in the second set, as Alayo/Diaz were the more tactical and efficient team throughout the match. Cuba won the second set 21-18 yet again.

