Men’s beach volleyball recap, July 27: U.S. stumbles vs. Cuba

The men’s beach volleyball tournament gets started with four matches in pool play, featuring a healthy mix of Olympic favorites and young upstarts looking to seize their Olympic opportunity. Played at the beautiful Eiefel Tower Stadium, this year’s competition has all the making of an all-time tournament.

Details from each match of day one are below.

Pool D: Cuba def. USA

Miles Partain/Andy Benesh, the youngest U.S. beach volleyball team in history, won lost to Nolsen Diaz/Jorde Alayo of Cuba in straight sets to start Pool D play on the men’s side.

Alayo overwhelmed the Americans with his power at times in the first set, and while Benesh found some success blocking the 6-foot-6 Cuban at the net, it wasn’ enough.

Cuba fed off the crowd late in the first set, winning a tide-shifting rally to take a 17-16 lead. Diaz/Alayo built on that lead to take the first set 21-18.

More of the same occurred in the second set, as Alayo/Diaz were the more tactical and efficient team throughout the match. Cuba won the second set 21-18 yet again.

Diaz/Alayo were ranked No. 12 in the world heading into a the Games, and proved to be a strong test for Partain/Benesh to start Pool D.

