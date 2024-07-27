Men’s field hockey: Top-ranked Dutch start with win over South Africa

A dynamic Netherlands offense racked up a four-goal lead against South Africa before the end of the half but had to settle for a 5-3 win in their men’s hockey Group A opener July 27.

Intermittent showers did not deter spectators from the opening pool stages of the tournament, the nationalism palpable throughout the stands.

“South Africa have skillful and quick players who can create something out of nothing, and I think they did, but overall I think the crowd could see what we are capable of doing,” Dutch captain Thierry Brinkman said. “We have the time now, tonight, and the whole day tomorrow to talk about this game. We’re not concerned about going up against tougher opponents because all the teams that are playing here have good qualities,” Brinkman added.

Second-ranked Britain walloped Spain 4-0 in the early Pool A game, while in Pool B, reigning champions Belgium won 2-0 against an Ireland team that missed qualifying for the Tokyo Games, and Australia edged Argentina 1-0 in the tightest game so far. Back in Pool A in the afternoon, Germany routed host nation France for an 8-2 final.

The enthusiasm of the crowds in the open air stands kept the players energized throughout the wet start to Saturday and well into the closing minutes of each match as the rain kicked up in trails behind the ball on a waterlogged pitch.

The women’s tournament starts later on Saturday with a rematch of the last Pan-American Games final as the United States face off with Argentina, while the Netherlands compete against hosts France.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.