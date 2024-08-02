Men’s golf, Round 2 running blog (Aug. 2): Gold medalist back on top

The second round of the Olympic men’s golf competition is underway at Le Golf National. Here’s how Day 2 of the 72-hole event is playing out:

FULL RESULTS

Xander Schauffele looking golden again

Schauffele more than offset a couple of bogeys, making seven birdies for a 5-under 66 in Round 2. The reigning gold medalist was the clubhouse leader at 11 under par when he signed his card.

The two-time major winner hit the range after his round but didn’t appear overly concerned when he talked to the media.

“I mean, when you’re in good form, all of us know that it’s all about just making the correct decision and executing the shot and rinse and repeating that process,” he said. “So, don’t let too much try and bother you, and if you do hit a bad shot, it’s easier to accept it because you know you’re playing really good golf and you can make it up somewhere else. In that sort of zone, I guess.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.