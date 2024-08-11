Men’s handball medal matches recap, Aug. 11: Spain outlasts Slovenia for bronze

Medals are on the line on the final day of the men’s handball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Denmark and Germany will look to win gold, while Spain and Slovenia battle for bronze.

Find out who came out on top by reading the recaps from the gold and bronze medal matches below.

Bronze medal match: Spain vs. Slovenia

Spain and Slovenia played out an intense, end-to-end match in the bronze medal final. In the end, it was Spain who would stand on the No. 3 spot on the podium after narrowly beating Slovenia 23-22.

From the start, there was nothing to separate these two teams. When Spain would score, Slovenia would answer right back with a goal — and vice versa. It was certainly an entertaining game for neutrals as the match was tied 12-12 at the end of the first half.

Heading into the second, there was more of the same with no team pulling ahead by more than two points to create a comfortable lead. However, two quick goals in the last five minutes by Spain’s Abel Serdio and Alex Dujshebaev gave Spain a 23-21 lead to hang onto. Jure Dolenec was able to pull one back for Slovenia to make it 23-22, but in the last second of the match, goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez made a crucial save to ensure Spain won the bronze medal.

It was almost an even game throughout the fight for bronze as both teams converted 61% of their shots, but Aleix Gomez‘s five goals did just enough to push his side and earn bronze for Spain.

Slovenia, who were the surprise team of the tournament, will without a doubt be proud of its run at the Paris Olympics knowing it gave it its all while going toe-to-toe against some of the world’s best teams, narrowly missing out on a medal.

