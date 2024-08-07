Men’s handball quarterfinals recap, Aug. 7: Spain advances to semis after OT win

The quarterfinals have begun in the men’s handball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Everything is on the line for each team in the final eight as the winner will move on to the semifinals and the losers will be knocked out of the competition.

Take a look at the recaps from the quarterfinal matches as they happen throughout the day.

Spain vs. Egypt

It took one period of overtime to separate these two sides, but in the end, Spain outlasted Egypt 28-27 in the first quarterfinal match of the day.

It was a heated affair between the two countries. A total of nine penalties were called and seven two-minute suspensions were given throughout the match. But Spain proved to be the team that was able to overcome these hurdles.

The Europeans were down by four goals heading into the second half by a 12-8 scoreline, but a second-half attacking display led by Aleix Gomez — who scored nine goals in the match — allowed Spain to put up 17 points and limit Egypt to 13 points.

After the game was tied at 25 at the end of the second half, both teams entered a 10-minute overtime period with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Spain and Egypt scored three goals in overtime, but it was Gomez’s go-ahead goal with less than 30 seconds remaining to be the game-winning moment for the Europeans. Spanish goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez also came to the rescue for his team after making two incredible saves in the last 10 seconds to ensure Spain moved on to the semifinals.

Spain’s semifinal opponent will be the winner of the quarterfinal match between Germany and France, while Egypt is now eliminated from the tournament.

MATCH STATS

