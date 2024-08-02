Men’s handball recap, Aug. 2: France, Sweden keep qualification hopes alive

The men’s handball tournament continues with six preliminary-round matches on Friday. Details from each game of the session are below.

Group B: Hungary vs. Denmark

Denmark is continuing its impressive campaign at the Paris Olympics following its 28-25 win over Hungary. That’s now four straight wins for the Danish who remain perfect in group stage play.

It wasn’t an easy match by any means for Denmark. Hungary was able to stay within reach throughout the match, but Denmark proved it could outlast an opponent. And when you have players like Mathias Gidsel on your side, who scored eight goals in the match, it might just be enough for Denmark to edge any team throughout the tournament.

Hungary has one more match to play, but the only way it can advance is if it wins and France and Egypt lose their last match.

Group B: Argentina vs. France

France cruised to a 28-21 win against Argentina to keep its hopes of qualifying to the quarterfinals alive.

Both teams took almost an equal amount of shots, but France goalkeeper Vincent Gerard was able to save an impressive 46% of shots taken at him. Hugo Descat‘s eight goals also led the host nation to a crucial win.

The result eliminates Argentina from the tournament, while France just needs a tie or win to advance.

Group A: Croatia vs. Sweden

In what has most likely been the surprise match of the tournament, Sweden dominated medal favorite Croatia in a 38-27 win.

Sweden, who would’ve been on the brink of elimination with a loss, played like a team with everything on the line. That motivation allowed the team to cruise to a win, and even put up a whopping 20 points in the second half while Lucas Pellas logged nine goals.

Croatia impressed in the opening five minutes, but that’s the only positive the team can take away from the match.

The result dramatically shakes up things in Group A. Sweden now tops the group, but all teams from first through fifth are tied with four points.

