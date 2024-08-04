Men’s handball recap, Aug. 4: Sweden advances to quarterfinals

Sweden vs. Japan men’s handball – Credit: Getty Images

The Olympic men’s handball tournament is wrapping up group play on Sunday. Details from each game of the session are below.

Group A: Sweden vs. Japan

Sweden needed a point to advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Japan, winless in group play, was hoping to add one ‘W’ before its Olympics concluded.

This one ended like the first four for Japan, as Sweden eased to victory, 40-27, to pick up 2 points and keep its medal hopes alive.

Sweden converted 40 of 53 shots on goal (75%) and were never threatened in this match. They joined Germany and Slovenia from Group A into the quarters with the final spot still open.

MATCH STATS

