Men’s handball recap, July 27: Croatia wins thriller; Norway advances with ease

The men’s handball tournament gets started with six preliminary round matches on Saturday.

Details from each game of the first session are below.

Spain vs. Slovenia

Spain outlasted Slovenia, 25-22, in a thrilling matchup to kick off the men’s handball tournament in Paris.

Led by strong play from goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez in net, the Spanish side was able to edge past Slovenia after staying neck-and-neck for much of the 60 minutes. Slovenia held a three-goal lead heading into halftime, but the second half belonged to Spain, which exploded in the final fifteen minutes to finish with a three-goal victory.

Aleix Gómez led Spain in scoring with seven goals on nine attempts. Both teams converted over 50% of their attempts — 53% for Spain and 54% for Slovenia, but Slovenia was unable to convert any of its fast break points while Spain shot a perfect 7-for-7.

MATCH STATS

SEE MORE: Spain outlasts Slovenia in men’s handball opening match

Hungary vs. Egypt

In a tightly contested game between Hungary and Egypt, Egypt emerged victorious, 35-32.

Egypt controlled the first half, leading by as much as eight, but Hungary stormed back in the second half to make it interesting. Hungary’s Richard Bodo capitalized on an empty net by Egypt in the final two minutes to make it a one-goal game. After Yehia Elderaa took a nasty hit in the final 90 seconds, Hungary was forced to play down a man, which helped Egypt secure breathing room with goals by Yahia Omar and Omar Elwakil.

MATCH STATS

SEE MORE: Egypt edges Hungary in men’s handball group play

Croatia vs. Japan

Croatia won a thriller in Group A play, scoring with two seconds remaining to defeat Japan, 30-29.

Japan missed a pair of shots with under a minute to play, allowing Croatia a chance to win, which it did with a strike from Ivan Martinovic.

It was a stellar second-half comeback for Croatia. Japan went on a late run in the first half, extending its lead to 18-13 with a final goal before the horn. Led by Kosuke Yasuhira scoring on seven of 10 attempts, Japan converted 72% of its shots on goal in the first 30 minutes.

Croatia tightened its defense in the second frame, however, and managed to take a 25-24 lead with under nine minutes to play.

The back-and-forth match was knotted at 29 when Japan’s Hiroki Motoki scored on a penalty shot at the 58:20 mark. Japan had a chance to win it as well, but couldn’t covert — and Croatia did.

MATCH STATS

SEE MORE: Croatia wins thriller over Japan in men’s handball

Norway vs. Argentina

Norway trailed Argentina, 3-1, early in the match and then stormed to a commanding advantage that it never relinquished.

Tobias Grondahl scored eight goals and Kristian Bjornsen added six to give the Norwegians a 36-31 victory in this Group B matchup.

Norway scored 36 goals on 47 shots for a 77% conversion rate. Argentina was able to cut its deficit to four points late in the second half, but could get no closer.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.