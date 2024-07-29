Men’s handball recap, July 29: Germany strikes early vs. Japan

The men’s handball tournament continued with six preliminary round matches on Monday.

Details from each game of the session are below.

Group A: Japan vs. Germany

In the first handball game of the day at South Paris Arena, Germany bested Japan, 37-26.

Germany displayed its dominance from the start by jumping out to an early lead vs. Japan. The Germans shot a blistering 83% to take a controlling advantage at halftime, 21-10.

Japan got off to a better start in the second half and tallied more goals than the first with 16, but it was still not enough to overcome the Germans who pulled ahead to claim the 37-26 victory.

Japan is making its second-straight Olympic appearance, having finished 11th in Tokyo. Japan has never advanced out of the preliminary round in five previous Olympic appearances.

Germany does not have a major tournament podium finish since taking bronze in Rio, so this win keeps them on track to end that drought.

This is Germany’s second win of the tournament, setting the team up well for the quarterfinals.

