Men’s handball recap, July 29: Slovenia secures first win of tournament

The men’s handball tournament continued with six preliminary round matches on Monday.

Details from each game of the session are below.

Group A: Japan vs. Germany

In the first handball game of the day at South Paris Arena, Germany bested Japan, 37-26.

Germany displayed its dominance from the start by jumping out to an early lead vs. Japan. The Germans shot a blistering 83% to take a controlling advantage at halftime, 21-10.

Japan got off to a better start in the second half and tallied more goals than the first with 16, but it was still not enough to overcome the Germans, who rode their first half lead to a comfortable victory.

Japan is making its second-straight Olympic appearance, having finished 11th in Tokyo. The men’s handball team has never advanced out of the preliminary round in five previous Olympic appearances.

Germany does not have a major tournament podium finish since taking bronze in Rio, so this win keeps them on track to end the medal drought. The win marks Germany’s second of the tournament, setting the team up well for the quarterfinals.

Men’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Croatia

Slovenia captured its first win of the tournament with a 31-29 upset over Croatia.

It was a low-scoring affair to start with Croatia converting the only goal in the first five minutes. Offense started to pick up as the half continued, Croatia jumped out to an 8-4 lead behind Domagoj Duvanjak’s goal. Slovenia ended the half with the momentum and evened the score to 13 all.

Ten minutes into the second half, the back-and-forth game continued. Slovenia capitalized on a red card assed to Croatia’s Veron Nacinovic and Blaz Janc converted on the man advantage, but Croatia immediately pulled their goalie to even the players and retook the lead.

Janc scored seven times in the second half to help lead Slovenia’s offensive effort. Teammate Aleks Vlah also led the offensive charge with eight goals in the match. The duo was responsible for half of Slovenia’s points in the game.

Ultimately, Slovenia secured the 31-29 win over Croatia and its first win in the Olympic tournament.

