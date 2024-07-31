Men’s handball recap, July 31: Croatia has strong showing vs. Germany

The men’s handball tournament continued with six preliminary-round matches on Wednesday.

Details from each game of the session are below.

MEN’S STANDINGS

Men’s Group A: Norway vs. Hungary

Norway and Hungary kicked off the men’s handball competition on Wednesday. Norway mounted a comeback to defeat Hungary, 26-25.

Hungary narrowly won the first half, 13-11.

Norway fought its way back in the second half though to outscore Hungary, 15-12, and secure the 26-25 victory. Norway shot 62% while Hungary shot 58% throughout.

Norway took advantage of fast breaks and overcame four two-minute suspensions to clinch the win.

Norway now has three wins in the tournament, while Hungary has one win and two losses.

RESULTS

Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Germany

Croatia faced off against Germany in the second men’s handball game of the day. Croatia proved to be too much for Germany, winning 31-26 at South Paris Arena.

Germany was down just two points entering halftime as Croatia had a 15-13 advantage.

But Croatia overpowered the Germans in the second half. Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanović delivered an incredible performance, tallying 12 saves throughout the match to help his team secure the victory. Ivan Martinovic scored a team-leading nine goals in the win.

Wednesday’s win marked the second for Croatia in the tournament, in addition to one loss. The match was the first loss for the German team in Paris.

RESULTS

