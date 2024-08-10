Men’s platform diving semifinals: China’s Cao Yuan, Yang Hao 1-2; Brandon Loschiavo doesn’t move on

Brandon Loschiavo‘s time competing in Paris came to an end on Saturday with a 17th place finish in the men’s 10m platform diving semifinals.

The American, who briefly retired before being notified one day before the Opening Ceremonies a spot had opened up for him in these Olympics, reached the semifinals with a 13th place finish in the preliminary round on Friday. Loschiavo looked primed to make the finals, jumping from 16th to 11th after his fourth round dive, a reverse 3 1/2, that was his highest scoring dive of the day.

He fell back on his final two dives. His fifth jump, a back 2 ½ with twists, didn’t get a strong enough takeoff and he went into the water bent, scoring just 59.4 points.

Loschiavo’s final dive, a forward 4 ½, also made a significant splash, and he received a score of just 48.10, dropping him out of finals contention.

The top 12 divers in the semifinals advanced to the finals, which will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.

China’s Cao Yuan and Yang Hao finished first and second in the standings. Cao finished the day with a score of 504.00. Yang (490.55) was 14 points behind. Both divers each had one dive score better than 90 points, the only dives of the day to score in the 90s.

Tamai Rikuto (Japan, 477.00), Cassiel Rousseau (Australia, 469.25), and Ryan Weins (Canada, 468.40) rounded out the top five divers in the semifinals.

RESULTS

All scores will go back to zero for the finals.

The finals will air on NBC and can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.