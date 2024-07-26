Men’s rugby: Medal matches and classification preview

Fiji: Small nation, big heart and rugby powerhouse

The men’s tournament will finish on Saturday with Fiji competing for a medal for the third straight Olympics. Fiji is the only men’s champion fans have known since the sport returned to the Olympics in 2016.

Despite a population of just 950,000, the small island nation has long been competitive on the world stage in both rugby union and rugby sevens. For Fijians, rugby is a way of life. It is the national sport of Fiji and 25 of the 34 of the Fijian athletes competing in Paris are members of the rugby teams.

Fiji has competed in the Olympics since 1956 but the only medals it has won have come in rugby. In addition to the two gold medals the men have earned, the women captured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The men’s rugby team has not lost a single Olympic match since the debut of rugby sevens in Rio, going a perfect 16-0. Despite an up-and-down World Rugby SVNS tournament season, the Fijians scored a tournament-high 97 points in their three pool play matches. They survived their first scare in Olympic play narrowly defeating Ireland, 19-15, in the quarterfinals. They will face Australia in the semifinals.

Jerry Tuwai is Fiji’s only two-time Olympic medalist in any sport and has scored six tries during Olympic competition.

The women’s team will kick off play in Paris against Canada on Sunday, July 28th. Women’s rugby captain Raijeli Daveua served as a flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

South Africa vs. France

South Africa and France should prove to be a tough battle in the other semifinal match. South Africa’s defense powered them to a surprising win over medal favorite New Zealand in the quarterfinals. France made easy work of Argentina, with rugby union star Antoine Dupont scoring a try to close out the match.

The Americans

The United States ended their medal hopes with a disappointing 18-0 loss against Australia. They will play they will play Ireland on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET. The U.S. will play two matches to determine its final placing — it could finish as high as fifth or as low as eighth. Perry Baker will play his last rugby match for the U.S. men, having announced he will retire after the Olympics. If Baker scores another try he will pass former teammate Carlin Isles for the most tries in Olympic sevens history (9).

