Men’s rugby medal matches: United States shut out in Olympic finale

After three exciting days of competition, four teams found themselves in the men’s rugby placement matches. Action kicked off with Argentina and the United States in the 7th-8th place match. New Zealand and Ireland will faced off for fifth place.

Argentina vs. United States

Seventh place was on the line between Argentina and the United States and the South Americans dominated on the way to a 19-0 win.

A good start was wasted by the Americans when Madison Hughes was tackled out of bounds right before the try line. Perry Baker was assessed a yellow card before the half for slapping the ball. Argentina used the man-advantage to feed the ball out wide to Matias Osadczuk for the 7-0 lead at the half.

Osadczuk tacked on early second-half try. The Americans best scoring chance came after a Lucas Lacamp breakaway but an ankle tackle by Luciano Gonzalez and a not releasing penalty by Matai Leuta killed the opportunity.

With four minutes remaining, Argentina great Gaston Revol received a loud cheer from the crowd as he was subbed out in his last sevens match of his career. Rodrigo Isgro scored the game-sealing try for Argentina. The Americans were shut out for the second time in Olympic tournament in what was likely Baker’s last international match.

Argentina 19, United States 0

Ireland vs. New Zealand

In what could have been a medal matchup, Ireland faced off against rugby powerhouse New Zealand. The All Blacks emerged with the 17-7 victory.

New Zealand drew first blood first with a Scott Curry flick pass to Leroy Carter. Chay Mullins broke through the New Zealand defense with a nice change of direction at the end of the half to give the Irish a two-point lead.

Classic breakdown play by New Zealand led to Brady Rush crossing the try line. The All Blacks never relinquished the lead. Moses Leo added another try to secure fifth place finish for New Zealand.

New Zealand 17, Ireland 7

