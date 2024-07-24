Men’s rugby recap, July 24: Fiji remains undefeated at Olympics

After an exciting first round of matches, the men’s tournament continues with more pool play. The U.S. men will have a tough task in facing reigning gold medalist Fiji.

Australia vs. Kenya

Australia scored almost immediately off the opening kickoff, Dietrich Peter Roache powered through the line of defense and offloaded to James Turner for the try.

Kenya would answer midway through the first. Anthony Mboya quick tapped off a penalty and ran into the try to even the score at 7 all.

Nathan Lawson would answer right before the end of the half. Roache placed a nice kick downfield and Lawson walked into the try. Australia would lead 14-7 at the half.

Both teams looked exhausted in the second half as there were several breakaways, but none resulting in trys. Off a lineout near their own 22-meter, Corey Toole received a beautiful pass and turned the corner to give the Springboks some breathing room at 21-7. Australia moves to 2-0 in pool play, while Kenya falls to 0-2.

Australia 21, Kenya 7

Argentina vs. Samoa

The animated French crowd has decided that Argentina is the villain of the tournament. Both times Argentina has taken the pitch, it’s been to a large echo of boos. That wouldn’t slow them down. An alert play by Matias Osadczuk of Argentina turns a loose ball into a well-placed kick to score the first try of the match, Argentina goes up 7-0 two minutes into the match.

Three minutes later, from their own 22, Matteo Graziano received the offload and cruised down the field, Argentina takes the 14-0 lead. As the half wound down, Argentina capitalized on a loose ball, Graziano popped the ball to Joaquin Pellandini who took it home. The Pumas took a 21-0 lead to the half.

Argentina looked to be in total control the whole match. Pellandini would score his second try of the match, for a commanding 28-0 lead.

Samoa wouldn’t go away quietly. Vaafauese Apelu Maliko would score via physical play. Then with less a minute to play, Neueli Leitufia scored off a strong scrum push. A late push wouldn’t be enough as the Pumas win 28-12. Argentina moves to 2-0 in pool play, while Samoa falls to 0-2.

Argentina 28, Samoa 12

France vs. Uruguay

France looking to rebound from their draw with the United States. Two minutes into the match, France put on a clinic of creating space and Antoine Zeghdar turned the corner for the try. As time expired in the first half, Guillermo Lijtenstein crashed his way into the try zone. Uruguay led 7-5 at the half.

The 69 thousand fans in attendance were treated to a beautiful try in the beginning of the second half. Antoine Dupont recovered a loose ball, France crashed a few times which led to Ryan Rebbadj offloading the ball back to Dupont who took it home to give France a 12-7 lead.

Off the restart, Juan Gonzalez took advantage of a favorable bounce. He carried the ball to the try to even the score at 12 all.

Jefferson-Lee Joseph showed off his impressive speed taking an inside step to run past the defense and France took a seven-point lead.

With 30 seconds remaining, France was called for a high tackle, but it was made worse when Andy Timo was given a yellow card after he kicked the ball away in frustration. France was able to hold off Uruguay on the man advantage behind a strong defensive play by Stephen Parez for the 19-12 win. France moves to 1-1-0 in pool play, while Uruguay is 0-2.

France 19, Uruguay 12

Fiji vs. United States

The U.S. men had a tough task facing Fiji, who still hasn’t lost a match since rugby returned to the Olympics. It was a good start for the Americans who scored first. Orrin Bizer displayed his speed running down the sideline and was able to shake off a defender to find the back of the dry. Stephen Tomasin would miss the conversion for a 5-0 lead.

Fiji wasted no time to answer. Off the restart, Iowane Teba put on the jets and Fiji would take a 7-5 lead. Fiji would tack on another quick score after they recovered the kickoff. A little over a minute after that, Selestino Ravutaumada who was a travelling reserve and injury replacement for this game, found the back of the try. Perry Baker looked like he’d answer for the U.S., but he had the ball punched away. Fiji took advantage, leading to Teba’s second try of the half. The U.S. would have a tough task as they entered the half down 33-5.

Baker would be the lone bright spot for the U.S. in the second half. At 38, he showed he still has speed, running most of the field for his first try of the tournament. Fiji sailed passed the Americans for a 38-12 win. Fiji moves to 2-0 in pool play, while the Americans are 1-1-0.

Fiji 38, United States 12

Ireland vs. Japan

After a solid win in its first match, Ireland was looking to go 2-0 on the day. Terry Kennedy wasted no time, breaking through Japan’s defense to give the Irish an early 7-0 lead. Just before the half expired, Kennedy would carry the ball most of the way down the field before making the selfless play to pass to Chay Mullins for the more centered try to set up an easier conversion. Harry McNulty intercepted the ball right before the half to give the Irish a 21-0 lead after the half.

Midway through the second, Ireland forced a turnover in a breakdown. Niall Comerford scored off a nice change of direction. Mullins would score his second try of the match less than 90 seconds later. Japan would avoid the shutout with a score by Tsuoka Shotaro but the Irish secured their second win of the day, 40-5.

Ireland 40, Japan 5

New Zealand vs. South Africa

In the last match of the day, two rugby powerhouses faced off. New Zealand would score first after textbook offloads down the field. Moses Leo would carry it over the try line. Kiwis would take a 5-0 early lead. South Africa’s captain Selvyn Davids would answer to even the score at 5 all. In another beautiful display of offloads, Ngarohi McGarvey would score for New Zealand to take a 10-5 lead into the half.

Midway through the second, Leo used his speed to secure his second try of the match, Kiwis would take a 17-5 lead. That’s all New Zealand would need in a very physical match. New Zealand moves to 2-0 in pool play, while South Africa drops to 0-2.

Something to watch for tomorrow is the status of three-time Olympian Regan Ware. Towards the end of the match, he had to go off to the sideline with what looked like a shoulder injury. He’d come back on the pitch because the Kiwis used all their subs, but he looked hampered by the injury.

New Zealand 17, South Africa 5

