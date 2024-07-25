Men’s rugby recap, July 25: Americans advance to quarterfinals

In the final session of pool play, the U.S. men are searching for their first win in Paris. Fiji looks to keep its undefeated streak alive since rugby returned to the Olympics.

This article will be updated with results throughout the session. Six matches are on deck: Samoa vs. Kenya, Argentina vs. Australia, United States vs. Uruguay, Fiji vs. France, South Africa vs. Japan, and New Zealand vs. Ireland.

Samoa vs. Kenya

A place in the quarterfinals was on the line with both teams still looking for their first win of the tournament. Samoa defeated Kenya 26-0. With its first Olympic win, Samoa will wait to see if they finish as a top-two finisher overall after the two winners from each pool.

Motu Opetai continued to find the try zone with the lone score in the first half. Samoa capitalized on several Kenyan penalties in the second half to add tries by Paul Scanlan and Vaafauese Apelu Maliko. Stephen Onosai tacked on a last-minute try to help Samoa’s overall point differential for quarterfinals rankings.

Samoa 26, Kenya 0

Argentina vs. Australia

Both teams entered the day undefeated in pool play and already qualified for the quarterfinals. Australia proved victorious over Argentina 22-14.

Australia took advantage of a yellow card to Argentina near the end of the first. Henry Hutchinson and Dietrich Peter Roache scored tries for the Aussies for a 10-7 lead at the half.

Early in the second half Roache added his second try of the match. Matias Osadczuk scored to bring Argentina within a point of Australia, but that’s as close as it got. With the win, Australia ensured they will play one of the two lowest seeded teams in the quarterfinals.

Australia 22, Argentina 14

United States vs. Uruguay

The U.S. men entered the match needing a win to advance to the quarterfinals. The Americans beat Uruguay 33-17.

Perry Baker wasted no time for the Americans, scoring 20 seconds into the match. Uruguay didn’t wait long to answer, Baltazar Amaya powered his way past the try line. A defensive lapse led to Bautista Basso’s go ahead try for Uruguay; however, the Americans answered right before the end of the half. Lucas Lacamp and Baker displayed their speed, with Baker ultimately touching down in the try zone for a two-point lead.

Early in the second, Lacamp turned on the wheels again to extend the lead, 19-12. Baker showed up when needed most, scoring two more tries in the second half. With the win, the Americans secured their ticket to the quarterfinals.

United States 33, Uruguay 17

