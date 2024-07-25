Men’s rugby recap, July 25: Final round of pool play

In the final session of pool play, the U.S. men are searching for their first win in Paris. Fiji looks to keep its undefeated streak alive since rugby returned to the Olympics.

This article will be updated with results throughout the session. Six matches are on deck: Samoa vs. Kenya, Argentina vs. Australia, United States vs. Uruguay, Fiji vs. France, South Africa vs. Japan, and New Zealand vs. Ireland.

Samoa vs. Kenya

A place in the quarterfinals was on the line with both teams still looking for their first win of the tournament. Samoa defeated Kenya 26-0. With its first Olympic win, Samoa will wait to see if they finish as a top-two finisher overall after the two winners from each pool.

Motu Opetai continued to find the try zone with the lone score in the first half. Samoa capitalized on several Kenyan penalties in the second half to add tries by Paul Scanlan and Vaafauese Apelu Maliko. Stephen Onosai tacked on a last-minute try to help Samoa’s overall point differential for quarterfinals rankings.

Samoa 26, Kenya 0

