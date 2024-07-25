Men’s rugby recap, July 25: Quarterfinals & classification matches

The second session of rugby will include classification and quarterfinal matches. First up will be the classification matches featuring Samoa vs. Japan and Kenya vs. Uruguay. The quarterfinals will feature New Zealand vs. South Africa, Argentina vs. France, Fiji vs. Ireland and Australia vs. the United States. This article will be updated throughout the session with results.

Samoa vs. Japan

Samoa entered the match as the ninth seed against the twelfth-seeded Japan and Samoa cruised to a 42-7 win over Japan.

The Samoans showed off their speed with an easy try by Paul Scanlan to start the scoring. He’d score a second try quickly after that. Samoa tacked on 28 more points, including a try by rugby union leader Vaafauese Apelu Maliko. With the win, Samoa guaranteed at least a 10th place finish in its first Olympic tournament.

Samoa 42, Japan 7

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.