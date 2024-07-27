Men’s rugby recap, July 27: Americans fall to Irish in dramatic fashion

Rainy conditions set the stage at Stade de France for the placement and semifinal matches. New Zealand, Argentina, Ireland and the United States face off for in the placement matches. South Africa will battle France and Fiji will face Australia in the semifinal matches. Results will be updated throughout the day.

New Zealand vs. Argentina

New Zealand put their quarterfinal upset behind them, defeating Argentina 17-12.

The All Blacks struck first with a try from Akuila Rokolisoa. Tobias Wade answered for Argentina after penalties advanced the ball. The two teams entered the half even at 7.

Slippery conditions led to sloppy play for much of the second half. Argentina’s Luciano Gonzalez finally broke through for the go-ahead try. In the final minute, off a lineout, Moses Leo broke several tackles to tie it up. In extra time, Andrew Knewstubb scored the game-winning try after a nice passing sequence off a ruck.

New Zealand 17, Argentina 12

Ireland vs. United States

A win would’ve guaranteed the Americans at least a sixth-place finish, matching their Tokyo finish. The Irish looked strong all tournament until they ran into Fiji in the quarterfinals. Ireland emerged victorious over the United States, 17-14.

Hugo Lennox took advantage of a gap in the American’s defense to put Ireland on the board first. Aaron Cummings exploited a missed tackle to even the score as time expired in the first.

With two minutes remaining, Perry Baker scored to put the Americans up 7. Zac Ward answered almost immediately for Ireland. Mark Roche missed the conversion, the U.S. remained up by two with just 12 seconds to go. Pita Vi committed an untimely offsides penalty as time expired. Off the scrum, veteran Terry Kennedy turned on the wheels to find the try zone for the 17-14 win.

With his try, Baker passed former teammate Carlin Isles for sole possession of the most Olympic tries in rugby sevens history with 10 career tries. The Americans will play Argentina in their final match of the tournament.

Ireland 17, United States 14

