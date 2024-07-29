Men’s soccer preview, July 30: France, USA, Argentina look to advance

Before we take another look at the final group stage matches in men’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as the scenarios for advancement, let’s take a moment to highlight some of the outstanding individual performances from the first two matchdays.

Paraguay’s Diego Gomez has caught a lot of eyes as the Inter Miami midfielder leads the tournament with nine created chances as his South American nation bids to reach the knockout rounds.

France has impressed on home soil and Michael Olise has shone in attack as expected, but how about the center back pairing of Loic Bade and Castello Lukeba? The Sevilla 24-year-old and RB Leipzig 21-year-old have been nearly impenetrable in front of French keeper Guillaume Restes.

Japanese midfielder Rihito Yamamoto scored in the 5-0 blowout of Paraguay then nabbed the decisive goal against Mali.

Olympic men’s soccer preview: July 30

The U.S. men’s team’s best route to the knockout rounds is clearly a win, but it can advance with a draw if New Zealand draws or loses against France or with a loss if New Zealand also loses. Basically, the Yanks will move on if they match or better the Kiwis’ result.

Guinea is 0-2 and looked much better in its 1-0 loss to France — who is still technically not through to the knockout rounds — than in the opening 2-1 loss to the Kiwis. It presents a challenge mainly through a trio of overage players in ex-Liverpool star Naby Keita, Anderlecht’s Amadou Diawara and Le Havre’s Abdoulaye Toure.

Group B remains wild going into the final day as all four teams have won a single match leading into Ukraine vs Argentina and Morocco vs Iraq. Ukraine and Iraq are under the most pressure, needing wins to reach the knockout rounds, while leading scorer Soufiane Rahimi of Morocco looks to improve his slim lead in the Golden Boot race.

Spain heads into its Group C finale knowing it’s going to the knockout rounds and will win the group with a win or draw against Egypt, who can lose and still advance if the Dominican Republic fails to beat Uzbekistan and flip three goals worth of differential.

Group D sees Japan assured of the knockout rounds while Mali simply needs to beat Paraguay, who is looking for a draw and a close match between Israel and Japan.

How to watch Olympic men’s soccer

How to stream the Olympics on Peacock: After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app and navigate to the Olympics section.

How to stream the Olympics on NBC Olympics digital platforms: Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

What Olympic soccer games are next? July 30 men’s soccer schedule

All times ET

9 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan

Spain vs Egypt

11 a.m.

Morocco vs Iraq

Ukraine vs Argentina

1 p.m.

New Zealand vs France

United States vs Guinea

3 p.m.

Paraguay vs Mali

Israel vs Japan

