Men’s soccer recap, Aug. 2: Morocco cruises past U.S.

The United States saw its medal hopes extinguished by mighty Morocco on Friday as the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s soccer quarterfinals started with a four-goal affair at the Parc des Princes.

Still to come…

11 a.m

Japan vs Spain

1 p.m.

Egypt vs Paraguay

3 p.m.

France vs Argentina

SEE MORE: U.S. men’s soccer outclassed by Morocco but future is bright

Morocco vs. USA

The dream of winning a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics is over for the U.S. men’s soccer team following a 4-0 defeat to Morocco on Friday at the Parc de Princes.

It was a day to forget for Walker Zimmerman and company as the team could not overcome Morocco’s possession and attack throughout the match.

Fouling in the box, failure to press the ball, and a lack of defensive organization all proved to be key mistakes for the Americans in its loss. — Leo Santos

MATCH STATS – FULL RECAP

SEE MORE: Paris Olympics run ends for U.S. men’s soccer team in heavy 4-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.