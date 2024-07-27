Men’s soccer recap, July 27: Argentina, Spain cruise to wins

Medal hopes will be crushed and buttressed by the end of Matchday 2 of the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A day that started with the surprise vibes of desperate Argentina meeting comfortable Iraq initially appeared set to deliver shocks, but both the Argentine side and Spain survived scares to cruise to wins.

Take a look at the results from Matchday 2 of the men’s tournament and what it means for each team moving forward, and keep in mind what’s still to come:

All times ET

11 a.m.

Uzbekistan vs Egypt

Ukraine vs Morocco

1 p.m.

Israel vs Paraguay

New Zealand vs United States

3 p.m.

Japan vs Mali

France vs Guinea

Argentina vs Iraq

Argentina wasted little time responding to its opening game consternation, scoring early en route to a 3-1 win over Iraq on Saturday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez had two assists and Thiago Almada, Luciano Gondou and Ignacio Fernandez scored, with Almada’s strike coming in the first quarter-hour.

The performance delivered coach Javier Mascherano a deserved three points and renewed hope of a medal, as Argentina and Iraq are level with Morocco on three points before Ukraine and Morocco scrap later Saturday.

Almada’s incisive finish of a clever torso pass from Alvarez put the favorites ahead in the 13th minute, and Gondou’s solid 62nd-minute header of a Kevin Zenon cross restored its advantage after Iraq had it 1-1 at the half.

Iraq’s response to Almada came just before the break, as Aymen Hussein darted in front of Nicolas Otamendi to head home Ahmed Hasan‘s cross from the left.

Argentina’s third goal of the match was likely its best, as quick passing led to Fernandez’s powerful strike across goal in the 85th minute. — Nicholas Mendola

Argentina 3, Iraq 1

Dominican Republic vs Spain

Tested but ready Spain took three points from a 3-1 win against the Dominican Republic in Bordeaux.

From the start, Spain was tasked to break down a stingy Dominican side that was comfortable sitting behind the ball to absorb pressure.

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez was able to break the deadlock in the 24th minute. Surprisingly, though, the Dominican Republic was able to equalize thanks to a header by Angel Montes de Oca after a cross was sent into the box off a corner kick – marking the first goal that the Dominican Republic has scored at the Olympics ever.

The drama in the first half didn’t stop there: DR’s Edison Azcona was given a straight red card in stoppage time for kicking Spain’s Pau Cubarsi in the groin area.

Spain took advantage of being a man up after the break off Alex Baena’s deflected shot to doubled his team’s lead in the 55th minute. The majority of the second half was played in favor of Spain, who controlled the ball and found key passes to break the Dominican Republic’s defense. Miguel Gutierrez scored the Europeans’ third goal in the 70th minute.

Spain all but sealed its spot in the Round of 16 and first place in Group C. The Dominican Republic, who earned a point in its first match of the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Egypt, are not eliminated from the tournament but will need a win over Uzbekistan in its last group-stage match. — Leo Santos

Spain 3, Dominican Republic 1

