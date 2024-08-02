Men’s soccer stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Best XI so far

Only four teams remain in the race to win medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as two matchups of Africa vs. Europe will determine who will play for gold and who will play for bronze.

We’ve watched 28 games in France, where the hosts will be joined by Egypt, Morocco and Spain in the semifinals on Monday.

If we had to put together a Best XI so far, here’s who we’d tab for the honors.

Top stars of the men’s tournament (so far)

Goalkeeper

Guillaume Restes, France

Restes has yet to concede a goal on home soil, and while his immense center back pairing has helped that, he also made a terrific save early versus Argentina to keep it 1-1. Honorable mention goes to New Zealand’s Alex Paulsen, who was under fire in nearly every match.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi, Morocco

Loic Bade, France

Castello Lukeba, France

Bade and Lukeba are an absolute force in the center of the park for France, while Hakimi’s world-class credentials have been well-established whether through his work at PSG or driving Morocco to the World Cup semifinals. Walker Zimmerman was very good for the United States, putting out fires all over the back line with a tournament-high 27 clearances, while Pau Cubarsi flexed a bit for Spain and Fenerbache youngster Omar Fayed has been a force for Egypt. Mali’s Ahmed Diomande impressed in the group stage.

Midfielders

Ahmed Kouka, Egypt

Oussama Targhalline, Morocco

Diego Gomez, Paraguay

Fermin Lopez, Spain

Oussama Targhalline‘s name is written all over Morocco’s midfield success, his 80.8 accurate passes per 90 behind only Cubarsi and Argentina’s Ezequiel Fernandez. No one’s completed more than his 290 for the tournament.

Paraguay’s Diego Gomez leads the tournament in tackles but also created chances, just ahead of Michael Olise, Ukraine’s Dmytro Kryskiv and Egypt’s Zizo. He gets a spot for Paraguay perhaps at the expense of teammate Julio Enciso. Lopez has been good for most of the tournament, but his magnificent brace against Japan is almost alone enough for a spot.

Thiago Almada gets very hard luck, too, but so does Argentina as no one from the World Cup champs makes the cut in our XI. Spain’s Sergio Gomez gets some hard luck here, as does the entire French midfield but we cannot give the hosts more than an already generous four of 11 spots in our team.

Forwards

Michael Olise, France

Kevin Paredes, United States

Soufiane Rahimi, Morocco

Soufiane Rahimi is leading the tournament in scoring while Olise looks every bit the player that cost Bayern Munich so much money this summer — goal and an assist versus the U.S., assist versus Guinea, assist (and overturned) goal versus Argentina. Kevin Paredes continues to burnish the reputation he’s developed at Wolfsburg, and he’ll be impossible for the new USMNT manager to ignore after a pair of goals against Guinea and an assist versus New Zealand. He created nine chances in the tournament and drew 12 fouls while being key to almost any successful pressing sequence for the Americans.

Who are the leading scorers at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Is there a Golden Boot for the Olympics?

There is not a Golden Boot award at the Olympics, but players still want to score goals.

Here are the men’s soccer leading scorers at the 2024 Paris Olympics through the quarterfinal round.

Soufaine Rahimi, Morocco — 5 Fermin Lopez, Spain — 3 Ibrahim Adel, Egypt — 3 Marcelo Fernandez, Paraguay — 3 Jean-Philippe Mateta, France — 2 Kevin Paredes, United States — 2 Rihito Yamamoto, Japan — 2 Shota Fujio, Japan — 2 Shunsuke Mito, Japan — 2 Thiago Almada, Argentina — 2 Ayman Hussein, Iraq — 2 Djordje Mihailovic, United States — 2

