Men’s springboard diving finals: Xie Siyi wins gold in diving comeback; American Carson Tyler finishes 4th

In 2021, China’s Xie Siyi won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s 3m springboard diving competition. In three years since he largely stepped away from diving, opting instead to get married and earn his Master’s Degree.

Siyi returned to the Olympics this year, but had been overshadowed by his teammate, Wang Zongyuan. In the Paris springboard competition this week, Wang led by 21 points after the preliminary round, and 32 points after the semis.

Thankfully for Xie, all scores go back to zero for the finals.

It was apparent early the day would be a two-horse battle between the two Chinese divers. Xie won Round 1, and Wang Round 2. Rounds 3-5 were all Xie, and he built a lead no one could catch on the way to his second straight gold medal.

Xie led by 15 points going into the sixth and final dive. It was likely tough for his teammate to make up that ground, but Xie made sure to not leave anything to chance. He stepped up for a forward 4 1/2 somersault, and scored the highest of any dive on the day to that point. The 100.70 clinched his gold before Wang could even respond.

Wang did the same dive and scored better, receiving 102.60 points, but he still fell 13 points shy of Xie.

Xie finished with a score of 543.60. Wang, who won gold in Paris in the men’s synchronized springboard competition and was the defending silver medalist in the solo event, finished with 530.20.

Thursday was the third time in the last four Olympics China has finished 1-2 in the men’s springboard event. China has also won gold in all six diving competitions so far this Games.

The bronze medal was also mostly locked up early by Mexico’s Osmar Olvera, who added to his medal collection in Paris. Osmar, who won silver in the synchro springboard competition, led fourth place by more than 50 points going into the final dive on Thursday. His sixth dive, a forward 2 ½ with three twists, received a score of 93.60, and he finished third by 71 points.

It was also a breakout day for 20-year-old Carson Tyler, of the U.S. The first time Olympian was tenth after the prelims, and seventh after the semis. He finished Thursday with three dives over 70 points, and jumped up three spots to finish fourth, the best finish for an American in the event since 1996.

Tyler will also compete in the men’s platform competition – which is considered his better event – starting on Friday.

RESULTS

The full list of finishers on Thursday is listed below.

Men’s 3m springboard finals

Xie Siyi (China) 543.60 Wang Zongyuan (China) 530.20 Osmar Olvera (Mexico) 500.40 Carson Tyler (USA) 429.25 Jordan Houlden (Great Britain) 427.75 Luis Uribe (Colombia) 421.85 Jack Laugher (Great Britain) 401.95 Jules Bouyer (France) 395.70 Jonathan Ruvalcaba (Dominican Republic) 393.65 Kurtis Mathews (Australia) 383.40 Haram Woo (South Korea) 374.15 Moritz Wesemann (Germany) 363.65

