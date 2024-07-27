Men’s street skateboarding competition at Paris Olympics postponed to Monday

The men’s street skateboarding competition at the Paris Olympics was postponed on Saturday, organizers said in a statement.

The day’s competition has been rescheduled to July 29.

Persistent rain overnight and on Saturday morning made conditions unsafe for skateboarders. The women’s street prelims and final remain scheduled for their original times, Sunday at 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, respectively.

SEE MORE: Japan vs. USA: Meet the powerhouses of men’s skateboard street

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.