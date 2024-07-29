Men’s surfing Round 3 recap: Teahupo’o produces wild wipeouts, staggering scores

Round 3 of Olympic surfing brought the heat, delivering the largest swells and scores of the competition thus far. This round had it all, from brutal wipeouts to highlight rides to thrilling duels. The men’s side was able to sneak in all eight heats right before dicey weather postponed the women’s event.

Here’s everything you need to know about Round 3 of men’s surfing on the blue waters of Tahiti.

MEN’S ROUND 3 RESULTS

Carnage creates a couple upsets

Inaba knocks off Toledo

Teahupo’o flexed its muscles in Heat 2, chewing up Reo Inaba and spitting him right back out with a board shattered into pieces on the first charge of the session. The rescue team scooped him up immediately, jetting him to the channel where he grabbed a new shortboard and re-positioned himself in the takeoff zone.

The jetskis had to stay active though, as 10 minutes later Filipe Toledo suffered the same fate while trying to stall himself into a barrel. The Brazilian got tossed by the foam ball and went tumbling into the reef with his board sliced clean in half.

They were not deterred, as the pair continued fighting back against the swell. In an ugly heat where both surfers took a beating, Inaba ultimately did just enough to upset the two-time world champ and earn a spot in the final day.

Robinson gets the better of Florence

John John Florence and Jack Robinson paddled out for the marquee matchup in Heat 7; so, it was only fitting that the heaviest sets began rolling in for two of the best surfers in the world.

The two were chasing 10s from the start, but Teahupo’o was not making it easy. They were absolutely bullied by the swell for the first half of the session, both getting bludgeoned by the reef in back-to-back vicious wipeouts.

Robinson eventually struck first blood, scoring a 7.17 on the first completed wave after nearly 20 minutes has passed. The Australian kept up the pressure with another decent score to balloon his lead.

With his back against the wall, Florence needed two good keeper scores in the last three minutes. He tallied a solid 6.50 to stay in the match, but Robinson took advantage of his priority position to steal the last nice swell and knock off the world No. 1.

‘Brazilian Storm’ strikes twice in men’s event

Even though Brazil’s Filipe Toledo suffered an early defeat, the surfing powerhouse still had two men hoping to find their way through to the next day. Both answered the call, winning heats that played out in far different ways.

Medina puts on a show

In a do-or-die matchup against the reigning silver medalist from Tokyo, gold medal favorite Gabriel Medina looked like a man on a mission. He set the tone early on, capturing a wave that was nothing short of stunning. The Brazilian went fully airborne for a tardy drop and tiptoed his way high in the barrel, zooming behind the crashing foam and sliding through the closing mouth for a tight exit, raising all his fingers in air to demand that elusive perfect-10 from the judges; he added a bit more swag on his dismount, flashing a No. 1 as he soared through the air for iconic moment.

He was right to celebrate, as the judges rewarded him with an outstanding 9.90, the best single-wave score in Olympic history.

Medina continued the offensive, charging for wave after wave. Tokyo silver medalist, Kanoa Igarashi, did all he could to get himself back within striking distance, but he was simply no match for the clinic put on by his opponent.

SEE MORE: Medina glides to the highest wave score in Olympic history

Chianca, Boukhiam go blow for blow

Ramzi Boukhiam and Joao Chianca both put on incredible performances worthy of a win in Round 3, but unfortunately for them they did so in the same heat.

The surfers ripped wave after wave, with their scores going up as the round progressed. The highlight was undoubtedly midway through the heat when both surfers dropped into excellent rides.

First, Chianca made use of his priority, sliding through a beautiful barrel to earn a 9.30. Right as he was getting fired out of the foam ball, Boukhiam made his move on even taller swell, vanishing in the belly of the beast and fighting his way back out into the sunlight for a 9.70 to reclaim a narrow lead.

Needing a 8.51, the Brazilian sat calmly in the takeoff zone, praying that Teahupo’o would be kind to him. With time dwindling, the sea answered his prayers and brought him the wave he needed. Chianca made it count, notching another great ride for an 8.80 and sending Boukhiam packing in the best heat of the Olympics so far.

SEE MORE: Chianca and Boukhiam surf back-to-back nine-point waves

Vaast crashes the party

Griffin Colapinto celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday, and his present was a date in Round 3 with Tahitian local and gold medal favorite Kauli Vaast.

Vaast won the initial exchange, holding a one-point lead after each surfer nabbed their first wave. Then the birthday boy unwrapped a gift of a swell, completing a steep drop and a stylish tube ride for a 7.50 to jump into the lead.

Vaast now needed a 6.51 to jump back into first. His coaches urged him to get some reps in, but he ignored their advice. Instead of forcing a mediocre wave, the island boy used his knowledge of the venue and waited for the perfect swell. He dropped into a towering barrel, flew out of the foam ball, and hollered at the channel, scoring a 7.33 and blowing out the candles to ensure Colapinto’s birthday wish for spot in the quarterfinal didn’t come true.

Full Men’s Round 3 results

See below for the full results from Round 3 of men’s surfing. The winners of each heat advance to the quarterfinals (winners indicated in *bold)

If you need a reminder on the full competition format, click here.

Heat 1

*Alonso Correa (PER) – 15.00 total – 8.50, 6.50

Jordy Smith (RSA) – 12.20 total – 6.30, 5.90

Heat 2

*Reo Inaba (JPN) – 6.00 total – 3.17, 2.83

Filipe Toledo (BRA) – 2.46 total – 1.43, 1.03

Heat 3

Griffin Colapinto (USA) – 13.83 total – 7.50, 6.33

*Kauli Vaast (FRA) – 15.10 total – 7.77, 7.33

Heat 4

*Joan Duru (FRA) – 18.13 total – 9.10, 9.03

Alan Cleland (MEX) – 15.17 total – 8.17, 7.00

Heat 5

*Gabriel Medina (BRA) – 17.40 total – 9.90, 7.50

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) – 7.04 total – 3.67, 3.37

Heat 6

*João Chianca – 18.10 total – 9.30, 8.80

Ramzi Boukhiam – 17.80– 9.70, 8.10

Heat 7

John John Florence (USA) – 9.07 total – 6.50, 2.57

*Jack Robinson (AUS) – 13.94 total – 7.17, 6.77

Heat 8

*Ethan Ewing (AUS) – 14.17 total – 8.67, 5.50

Connor O’Leary (JPN)– 11.00 total – 8.00, 3.00

What’s up next for surfing?

On Tuesday, July 31 at 12:15 a.m. ET, an official decision will be made on when Round 3 of the women’s event will run. Once that happens, we’ll know the official (tentative) schedule for the rest of the competition.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.