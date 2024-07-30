Men’s triathlon race postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels

The men’s triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement.

The race has been postponed to Wednesday.

Paris Olympics organizers canceled the triathlon swimming training session for the second day in a row on Monday after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine.

If the water quality does not change ahead of the triathlon competitions, organizers have proposed two potential solutions. The first backup plan is to postpone the swimming portion of the triathlon. The second backup plan is to cancel to swimming portion of the triathlon and hold a duathlon instead featuring just the running and biking portions of the competition.

